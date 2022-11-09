Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 10.59% on Wednesday as investors keep backing away from the exercise equipment stock amid concerns about consumer discretionary spending and general risk-off trading in the market.

Shares of PTOn had rallied more than 30% from its low mark in October, but could not get back into double digits before slipping down again. Some of the recent selling pressure is tied to concerns over holiday period sales, according to analysts.

There was some news on Peloton with the company appearing to have added a new e-commerce widget to its workout screen that allows subscribers to shop for apparel worn by the instructor. The widget was spotted by Connect The Watts, which said the development could mark the beginning of Peloton moving to monetize the huge potential with the economy of Peloton bikes. "The possibilities are pretty limitless for Peloton, a company that counts millions of high-net-worth individuals that spend hours a week looking at and paying attention to Peloton screens and Peloton instructors," noted Seth Weintraub.

