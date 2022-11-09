Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock advanced 4.2% in Wednesday after-hours trading as it expects fourth-quarter net revenue growth to further cool down, though its EBITDA margin is anticipated to improve a bit. Nevertheless, Q3 earnings slightly missed the consensus, while revenue topped the average Street estimate.

Net revenue growth is expected to be 29%-31% in Q4, compared with +46% Y/Y in Q3 and the consensus of +22.9%. It sees Q4 gross profit margin of 42%-43% (vs. 42% in Q3), and adjusted EBITDA margin of -5 to -6% (vs. -7% in Q2).

Q3 EPS of -$0.10, falling short of the average analyst estimate of -$0.09, dipped from -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenue of $191.62M, missing the $180.9M consensus, increased from $131.51M in Q3 of last year.

Total processing volume came in at $42.47B, up from $27.57B in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Adjusted operating expenses rose to $93.73M from $64.01M in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at -$13.63M, improving from -$4.94M a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin of -7% vs. -4% in Q3 2021.

