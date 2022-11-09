Stronghold Digital Mining reports mixed Q3 earnings; initiates FY23 guidance
Nov. 09, 2022 4:47 PM ETStronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stronghold Digital Mining press release (NASDAQ:SDIG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.27 misses by $0.91.
- Revenue of $24.75M (+311.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.11M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of -$3.0M, compared to $0.0M for the same quarter a year ago.
- Current liquidity of approximately $27 million comprising $27 million cash plus 19 Bitcoin, current principal amount of debt outstanding of approximately $82 million, and net debt of approximately $55 million as of November 7, 2022.
- During the third quarter of 2022, Stronghold earned approximately 567 Bitcoin through its mining operations, a decline of approximately 11% from the 637 awards received during the second quarter 2022.
- Providing Initial FY 2023 guidance: total revenue and other income estimated to be $108 to $114 million vs. consensus of $131.29M and Adjusted EBITDA estimated to be $29 to $35 million.
- "We will be able to deliver on our target cost of power of $45 to $50 per MWh in the first quarter of 2023."
