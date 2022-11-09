Vacasa GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.02, revenue of $412.18M beats by $21.01M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:48 PM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Vacasa press release (NASDAQ:VCSA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $412.18M (+24.9% Y/Y) beats by $21.01M.
  • For the third quarter 2022, Gross Booking Value reached $969 million (up 25% year-over-year) driven by Nights Sold of 2.1 million (up 12% year-over-year) and Gross Booking Value per Night Sold of $471 (up 12% year-over-year), report.
  • "Adjusted EBITDA was $46 million, below our guidance range of $55 million to $60 million."
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $195 million to $215 million vs. consensus of $226.88M
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $75 million to negative $65 million
  • ". We are experiencing some softness and variability in guest bookings that began after the strong summer season. The weakness was noticeable in September and has become more pronounced in the fourth quarter," the company noted.
  • Shares -13.41%.

