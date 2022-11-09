Advantage Solutions reports Q3 results

Nov. 09, 2022 4:48 PM ETAdvantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Advantage Solutions press release (NASDAQ:ADV): Q3
  • Revenue of $1.05B (+13.0% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $118.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of $15.5 million, or 11.6%, from the third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $133.8 million.
  • The Company is updating its fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $430 million to $440 million, as compared to previously provided Adjusted EBITDA range of $490 million to $510 million. Based on strong customer demand, the Company remains confident that its sampling and demonstration business will continue to build back in 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.