Advantage Solutions reports Q3 results
Nov. 09, 2022 4:48 PM ETAdvantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Advantage Solutions press release (NASDAQ:ADV): Q3
- Revenue of $1.05B (+13.0% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $118.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of $15.5 million, or 11.6%, from the third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $133.8 million.
- The Company is updating its fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $430 million to $440 million, as compared to previously provided Adjusted EBITDA range of $490 million to $510 million. Based on strong customer demand, the Company remains confident that its sampling and demonstration business will continue to build back in 2023.
