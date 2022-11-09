Rockley Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.40, revenue of $0.56M misses by $0.94M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:53 PM ETRockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Rockley press release (NYSE:RKLY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $0.56M (-69.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.94M.
- Guidance
- Looking ahead, the Company is focused on three priorities for the remainder of 2022 – sampling Bioptx units to its customers for their trials; completing its in-house and independent human studies for blood pressure; and commencing its initial human studies utilizing its Bioptx Pro module for additional biomarkers, including glucose, alcohol, and lactate. Successful execution of these priorities will provide the foundational platform for the Company as it anticipates further scaling of these technologies in 2023. Rockley believes that its 2022 revenues will be in the range of $3.2-$3.6 million and plans to provide its outlook for 2023 in the first quarter of 2023.
- Shares +5%.
