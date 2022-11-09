Cano Health GAAP EPS of -$0.23, revenue of $665.02M
- Cano Health press release (NYSE:CANO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.23.
- Revenue of $665.02M (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $42.5 million, compared to $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 211% year over year
- FY 2022 Guidance: Membership in the range of 300,000 to 305,000, unchanged from the prior guidance range
- Total revenue in the range of $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion, a decrease from the prior guidance range of $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion, primarily driven by lower-than-expected capitated revenue PMPM from new memebers
- Total medical cost ratio (MCR) in the range of 79.5% to 80.5%, an increase from the prior range of 78.0% to 79.0%, driven by the aforementioned lower-than-expected capitated reven PMPM from new memebers
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $150 million to $160 million, a decrease from the prior guidance of approximately $200 million
- The Company added eight medical centers in the quarter, bringing total medical centers to 151, as of September 30, 2022, and 162 as of November 9, 2022; the Company expects to operate 170 by the end of 2022, a decrease from the prior guidance of 184 to 189, consistent with the focus on cash flow improvement.
- "The second half of 2022 is still expected to be lower than total MCR in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by normal seasonality in medical costs and cost recoveries," report.
