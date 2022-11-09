Birchcliff Energy GAAP EPS of $0.92, revenue of $339.54M beats by $69.5M
- Birchcliff Energy press release (OTCPK:BIREF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.92.
- Revenue of $339.54M (+28.9% Y/Y) beats by $69.5M.
- Generated record Q3 adjusted funds flow of $267.4 million, or $1.01 per basic common share, a 59% and 60% increase, respectively, from Q3 2021. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $273.0 million, a 75% increase from Q3 2021.
- Delivered record Q3 free funds flow of $182.0 million, or $0.69 per basic common share, a 21% and 23% increase, respectively, from Q3 2021.
- Earned record quarterly net income to common shareholders of $244.6 million, or $0.92 per basic common share, each a 77% increase from Q3 2021.
- F&D capital expenditures were $85.3 million in Q3 2022, which included drilling 8 (8.0 net) wells and bringing 19 (19.0 net) wells on production.
- Achieved an operating netback of $32.31/boe, a 37% increase from Q3 2021.
- Achieved adjusted funds flow per boe of $37.22, a 73% increase from Q3 2021.
- Realized an operating expense of $3.50/boe, an 18% increase from Q3 2021.
- Redeemed all of its issued and outstanding cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C on September 30, 2022 for an aggregate redemption price of $88.2 million.
