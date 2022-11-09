Birchcliff Energy GAAP EPS of $0.92, revenue of $339.54M beats by $69.5M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:54 PM ETBirchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF), BIR:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Birchcliff Energy press release (OTCPK:BIREF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.92.
  • Revenue of $339.54M (+28.9% Y/Y) beats by $69.5M.
  • Generated record Q3 adjusted funds flow of $267.4 million, or $1.01 per basic common share, a 59% and 60% increase, respectively, from Q3 2021. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $273.0 million, a 75% increase from Q3 2021.
  • Delivered record Q3 free funds flow of $182.0 million, or $0.69 per basic common share, a 21% and 23% increase, respectively, from Q3 2021.
  • Earned record quarterly net income to common shareholders of $244.6 million, or $0.92 per basic common share, each a 77% increase from Q3 2021.
  • F&D capital expenditures were $85.3 million in Q3 2022, which included drilling 8 (8.0 net) wells and bringing 19 (19.0 net) wells on production.
  • Achieved an operating netback of $32.31/boe, a 37% increase from Q3 2021.
  • Achieved adjusted funds flow per boe of $37.22, a 73% increase from Q3 2021.
  • Realized an operating expense of $3.50/boe, an 18% increase from Q3 2021.
  • Redeemed all of its issued and outstanding cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C on September 30, 2022 for an aggregate redemption price of $88.2 million.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.