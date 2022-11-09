Phibro Animal Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.06, revenue of $232.5M beats by $0.41M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:57 PM ETPhibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Phibro Animal press release (NASDAQ:PAHC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $232.5M (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.41M.
  • Financial guidance for the year ending June 30, 2023, is as follows:
  • Net sales of $960 million - $1 billion vs $984.52M consensus
  • Net income of $39 - $43 million, from $45 - $49 million
  • Diluted EPS of $0.96 - $1.06, from $1.11 - $1.21
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $113 - $118 million (unchanged)
  • Adjusted net income of $49 - $53 million, from $52 - $56 million
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21 - $1.31, from $1.28 - $1.38 vs $1.27 consensus
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of 33%, from 30%

