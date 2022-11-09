ON24 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.09, revenue of $47.6M beats by $0.24M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:57 PM ETON24, Inc. (ONTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ON24 press release (NYSE:ONTF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $47.6M (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.24M.
- ARR of $165.6M as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Foreign currency had an approximate $0.5 million negative impact in the quarter to ARR.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, ON24 expects: Total revenue of $45.7 to $46.7 million vs. consensus of $48.22M; Non-GAAP operating loss of $4.5 to $3.5 million; Non-GAAP net loss per share of -$0.08 to -$0.06 using approximately 48.3 million basic and diluted shares outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.14.
- For the full year 2022, ON24 expects: Total revenue of $190 to $191 million vs. consensus of $192.35M; Non-GAAP operating loss of $20.1 to $19.1 million; Non-GAAP net loss per share of -$0.41 to -$0.39 using approximately 47.7 million basic and diluted shares outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.55.
Comments