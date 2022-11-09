Canoo to acquire vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City
Nov. 09, 2022 4:57 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) said Wednesday it will acquire a vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City.
- The facility will produce Canoo's (GOEV) LDV and LV vehicles for delivery to customers in 2023.
- The plant will be equipped to ramp to a 20K unit annual run rate by 2023-end, with additional capacity to scale on the 120+ acre site.
- The facility, which will be powered with clean energy, will be outfitted to accommodate a vehicle assembly line with robotics, a paint shop and upfitting center.
- The Oklahoma City facility has significant room for expansion and is a proven location for large scale production, with an established transportation ecosystem, including rail," said Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO at Canoo.
- "We are working with third-party manufacturing partners to achieve SOP on our equipment this month. Following these initial builds, we will aggressively shift all our equipment into our new facility during H1 2023 with production ramp in H2," said CEO Tony Aquila.
- Canoo (GOEV) last week opened an EV battery module manufacturing facility in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Comments (1)