Bumble fumbles 17% as revenue results, forecast stumble

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) nosedived 16.9% in after-hours trading Wednesday as it became the latest Internet service company to post disappointing revenue and an anemic forecast amid a broad online slowdown.

The dating app company reported third-quarter revenue that grew by nearly 17%, to $232.6M, but missed estimates that, as with many other Internet names, have seen more than a dozen downward revisions in the past few months.

That was due to an also-typical negative impact from currency shifts tied to the strong dollar - Bumble estimates unfavorable impact to its namesake app and to "Badoo and other" apps at $7M each.

But the Bumble app drove the growth, rising 27.9% to $180.6M, while Badoo App and Other revenues slipped 10.2% to $52M.

Operationally, the company saw gains in subscribers - paying users rose to 3.3M from 2.9M - as well as average revenue per paying user, which increased to $22.96 from $22.81.

"We continue to see resilient usage and engagement trends across our family of apps," founder and Chief Executive Whitney Wolfe Herd said. "Bumble App continued to gain share across most major markets while driving record paying user additions and we also made encouraging progress with Badoo."

The forecast for the current quarter was dim as well, though. Bumble (BMBL) estimates fourth-quarter revenue will be in a range of $232M to $237M that includes a greater impact from foreign exchange $16M from currency movements as well as impact on Badoo of $5M from the Ukraine conflict. Wall Street analysts had previously forecast Bumble (BMBL) to report $254M for its fourth quarter.

It also sees adjusted EBITDA coming in at $57M to $59M for the fourth quarter.