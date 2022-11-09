Markforged Holding GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.03, revenue of $25.21M misses by $0.97M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:59 PM ETMarkforged Holding Corporation (MKFG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Markforged Holding press release (NYSE:MKFG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $25.21M (+4.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.97M.
- Outlook: The Company anticipates revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $28 - $32 million which, at the midpoint, would result in 2022 full year revenue near the lower end of the range
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter is anticipated to be in the range of 48% - 50%, which equates to full year 2022 non-GAAP gross margin within the range of 50% - 52%.
- Non-GAAP earning per share results for the fourth quarter are expected to be a loss in the range of $0.06 - $0.07 per share, which equates to full year 2022 non-GAAP earning per share results to be a loss in the range of $0.31 - $0.32 per share
- Shares -6%.
