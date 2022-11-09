Linamar Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.91, revenue of C$2.1B
Nov. 09, 2022
- Linamar press release (OTCPK:LIMAF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.91.
- Revenue of C$2.1B (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Excellent new business wins ("NBW") take launch book to more than $5.0 billion;
- 71% of year to date ("YTD") NBW with electrified vehicles;
- Sales up 27.5% and Net Earnings per Share – Diluted - Normalized up 19.4%;
- Sales up 22.9% for Industrial due to the sales from acquisition of the Salford Group of Companies ("Salford"), strong agricultural sales on stronger markets and global market share growth and increased access equipment sales;
- Sales up 29.2% for Mobility on stronger markets, cost recoveries and launching programs;
