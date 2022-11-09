Claros Mortgage Trust GAAP EPS of $0.30 misses by $0.02
Nov. 09, 2022 5:03 PM ETClaros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Claros Mortgage Trust press release (NYSE:CMTG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.30 misses by $0.02.
- Originated approximately $878 million of total loan commitments across six investments, of which $614 million was funded at closing. New originations had a weighted average coupon of SOFR + 5.3% and a weighted average LTV of 67.4%.
- Funded approximately $186 million of follow-on fundings related to the existing loan portfolio.
- Received loan repayment proceeds of $559 million.
- Paid a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022.
