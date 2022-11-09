Jazz Pharmaceuticals 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range includes consensus estimate

Nov. 09, 2022 5:11 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated full-year guidance includes an adjusted EPS estimate range that includes the consensus guidance.
  • The company is expecting adjusted EPS of $17.20 to $17.85 (consensus $17.30). It also raised the midpoint of its revenue guidance to $3.65B ($3.64B consensus).
  • In Q3 2022, adjusted net income rose ~42% to $370.4M compared to the prior-year period ($5.17 adjusted EPS vs. $4.20).
  • Revenue of ~$940.7M was a ~12% year-over-year increase. Jazz (JAZZ) beat on the bottom line, while the top line was in-line.
  • Sales of Xyrem and Xywav, the company's top selling drugs, both used for narcolepsy, rose ~11% to ~$512M.
  • Jazz ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$839.4M, a ~42% increase from Dec. 31, 2021.
