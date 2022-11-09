Kinross Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $856.5M

  • Kinross Gold press release (NYSE:KGC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05.
  • Metal Revenue of $856.5M (+47.1% Y/Y).
  • Gold equivalent production of 529,155 Au eq. oz. produced, an increase of 17% compared with Q2.
  • Production cost of sales of $941 per Au eq. oz. sold and all-in sustaining cost of $1,282 per Au eq. oz. sold, representing reductions of 8% and 4%, respectively, compared with Q2.
  • Margins of $791 per Au eq. oz. sold.
  • Operating cash flow of $173.2 million and adjusted operating cash flow of $259.4 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $488.4 million, and total liquidity7 of approximately $2 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Outlook: Kinross is expecting its 2022 production to be approximately 2 million Au eq. oz., mainly due to the temporary delays in La Coipa’s mill ramp-up and commissioning related to the Tasiast 21k project.
  • The Company expects its 2022 production cost of sales to be slightly above $900 per Au eq. oz. All-in sustaining cost is expected to be approximately $1,240 per Au eq. oz. sold
  • Capital expenditures to be approximately $750 million

