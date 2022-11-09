Crypto.com pauses deposits, withdrawals of Solana stablecoins USDC, USDT - report

Nov. 09, 2022 5:05 PM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD), USDC-USD, USDT-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments

  • As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX fiasco continues to roil the broader cryptocurrency space, crypto exchange Crypto.com has reportedly halted customer deposits and withdrawals of Solana (SOL-USD) ecosystem stablecoins USDC (USDC-USD) and USDT (USDT-USD).
  • While it's unclear why Crypto.com suspended that activity, it cited "recent industry events" in an emailed statement to users, CoinDesk reported, noting that a big chunk of Solana's (SOL-USD) coin supply has been controlled by SBF's troubled crypto exchange FTX as well as its sister company Alameda Research.
  • Crypto.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
  • SOL (SOL-USD), the native digital token of Solana, a smart contract platform that seeks to be a better version of ethereum (ETH-USD) with higher transaction speeds and lower fees, dropped some 45% in the past day to $12.78 amid FTX's debacle.
  • Crypto.com already got hit by the crypto market downturn as the trading firm made plans to make job cuts to better manage expenses.
  • Earlier this week, on-chain data showed that FTX paused withdrawals.

Comments (6)

