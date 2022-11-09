and sustainability. We expect that Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 will be at or above the top end our previously announced guidance of $435 to $445 million. Because of this, even with the announcement of two dividend increases in the last two quarters that increased our annual dividend by more than 10%, our payout ratios have fallen to levels that are at or near all-time lows which will enable us to consider further increases in the future. For 2023, despite the concerns of many economists of a potential recession next year, we are increasing our guidance and are forecasting Adjusted EBITDA of $510 to $540 million. Clearly, the consistent implementation of our proven business model over nearly two decades has yielded reliable, growing, and sustainable results and solid returns for all our stakeholders.”