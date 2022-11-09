Exchange Income Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34, revenue of $586.77M
Nov. 09, 2022 5:05 PM ETExchange Income Corporation (EIFZF), EIF:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Exchange Income press release (OTCPK:EIFZF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34.
- Revenue of $586.77M (+46.7% Y/Y).
- Mr. Pyle concluded by saying, “Our investments in the Manufacturing segment over the past 12-18 months have increased our diversification and helped to provide even greater financial stability and sustainability. We expect that Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 will be at or above the top end our previously announced guidance of $435 to $445 million. Because of this, even with the announcement of two dividend increases in the last two quarters that increased our annual dividend by more than 10%, our payout ratios have fallen to levels that are at or near all-time lows which will enable us to consider further increases in the future. For 2023, despite the concerns of many economists of a potential recession next year, we are increasing our guidance and are forecasting Adjusted EBITDA of $510 to $540 million. Clearly, the consistent implementation of our proven business model over nearly two decades has yielded reliable, growing, and sustainable results and solid returns for all our stakeholders.”
