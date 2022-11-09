Cytek Biosciences reports mixed Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Nov. 09, 2022 5:07 PM ETCytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cytek Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:CTKB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $40.5M (+17.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.79M.
  • Achieved a gross profit margin of 66.4% and adjusted gross profit margin of 68.4% for the third quarter, up from 61.9% and 63.5% in the prior year, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3M.

  • 2022 Outlook: Cytek Biosciences continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to be closer to the high end of the range of $160 million to $168 million vs. consensus of $166.76M.

