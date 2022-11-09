Nanobiotix reports Q3 results
Nov. 09, 2022 5:09 PM ETNanobiotix S.A. (NBTX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Nanobiotix press release (NASDAQ:NBTX): Q3 Nanobiotix reported cash and cash equivalents totaling €53.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to €83.9 million as of December 31, 2021.
- In October 2022 Nanobiotix executed a final agreement with the European Investment Bank (“EIB”) to re-align approximately €30.7 million in outstanding debt obligations with the Company’s expected development and commercialization timelines. The cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, combined with the executed EIB debt restructuring and existing equity line, is expected to fund development programs into Q1 2024.
