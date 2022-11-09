CBRE buys lab systems support services provider Full Spectrum Group for $110M
Nov. 09, 2022 5:10 PM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Commercial REIT CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) on Wednesday said it had acquired Full Spectrum Group, a provider of technical support services for high-end laboratory systems in the U.S., from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners for $110M.
- According to CBRE, Calif.-based Full Spectrum employs more than 100 engineers throughout the U.S., and provides services such as preventative maintenance programs, calibration and validation, repair services, parts and reconditioned instruments.
- "CBRE will now be able to self-deliver highly specialized maintenance and repair services for handling some of the most critical laboratory assets, including high-end liquid and gas chromatography, mass spectroscopy and thermal equipment," the company said in a statement.
- Full Spectrum will be integrated into CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions Integrated Laboratory Solutions business.
- Class A shares of CBRE earlier closed -1.8% at $70.10.
