Snap One Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.12, revenue of $281.2M misses by $22.64M

Nov. 09, 2022 5:13 PM ETSnap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Snap One Holdings press release (NASDAQ:SNPO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $281.2M (+7.9% Y/Y) misses by $22.64M.
  • At the end of the fiscal third quarter 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $35.5 million, compared to $40.6 million on December 31, 2021.
  • "We now expect net sales in the fiscal year ending December 30, 2022 to range between $1.100 billion and $1.115 billion vs. consensus of $1.17B, which would represent an increase of 9% to 11% compared to the prior fiscal year on an as-reported basis, and 11% to 13% after adjusting fiscal 2021 to remove the impact of a 53rd week.
  • We expect adjusted EBITDA to range between $109 million and $113 million, which would represent a decrease of -1.6% to an increase of 2.0% compared to the prior fiscal year on an as-reported basis."

