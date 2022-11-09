Terago GAAP EPS of -$0.15, revenue of $6.6M
Nov. 09, 2022 5:16 PM ETTeraGo Inc. (TRAGF), TGO:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Terago press release (OTCPK:TRAGF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15.
- Revenue of $6.6M (-39.4% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease driven by the impact of the Divestiture transaction, the non-recurring credits given this quarter, along with other non-recurring in period charges.
- Customer churn decreased quarter on quarter to 0.7% in Q3 2022 from 0.9% in Q2 2022.
- TeraGo's Net Promoter Score ("NPS"), a widely utilized industry measurement of customer loyalty and relationships was +44 across Q3 2022 with its connectivity customers
