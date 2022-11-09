Terago GAAP EPS of -$0.15, revenue of $6.6M

Nov. 09, 2022 5:16 PM ETTeraGo Inc. (TRAGF), TGO:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Terago press release (OTCPK:TRAGF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15.
  • Revenue of $6.6M (-39.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease driven by the impact of the Divestiture transaction, the non-recurring credits given this quarter, along with other non-recurring in period charges.
  • Customer churn decreased quarter on quarter to 0.7% in Q3 2022 from 0.9% in Q2 2022.
  • TeraGo's Net Promoter Score ("NPS"), a widely utilized industry measurement of customer loyalty and relationships was +44 across Q3 2022 with its connectivity customers

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.