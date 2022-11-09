Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) shares rose sharply in Wednesday’s extended session after reporting triple-digit gains in profits and sales for the first 9 months of 2022.

The Florida-based energy drink company posted $188.2M in revenue, well above estimates, and $78.7M in gross profit. The results bring total revenue in 2022 to $475.6M, up 126% from the prior year, and gross profits to $191.9M, up 122% from 2021. Management added that third quarter results were “negatively impacted by a $155.4M expense in Sales and Marketing related to a termination expense of prior distributors recognized,” skewing EPS figures.

The earnings release added that the beverage is the second most popular energy drink on Amazon behind Monster (MNST) and ahead of Red Bull. Sales on the e-commerce platform marked a triple-digit percentage gain from the prior year as well to $42.9M.

The earnings report added that, since inking a deal with PepsiCo (PEP) for distribution, Celsius has surpassed Bang Energy in terms of US market share for energy drinks. The company now touts a 4.9% share of the domestic market.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) stock rose 7.9% in Wednesday's after hours trading.

Read more on Bang Energy’s recent bankruptcy filing.