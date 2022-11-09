KemPharm down 5% after Q3 results miss on both lines
Nov. 09, 2022
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is down 5% in post-market trading after reporting Q3 2022 results that missed on the top and bottom lines.
- In the quarter, the company's net loss widened 276% to $6.6M compared to the year-ago period (-$0.19 per share vs. -$0.05).
- Revenue of ~$2.9M was a ~46% year-over-year increase.
- Total operating expenses surged ~127 % to $9.5M.
- KemPharm (KMPH) ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $107.4M, a ~6% decline from June 30, 2022. Based on its current operating forecast, the company said its cash runway should extend into 2026.
