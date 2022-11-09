Spirit AeroSystems to redeem $300M of 3.95% senior notes
Nov. 09, 2022 5:25 PM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) said Wednesday its unit intends to redeem the outstanding $300M of its 3.95% senior notes due 2023 on Nov. 23.
- The notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of 100% of the notes' principal amount or a price based on adj. treasury rate plus 20 bps, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
- The redemption is conditioned on the completion by Spirit (SPR) of an issue of at least $800M of senior notes no later than the redemption date.
- Spirit (SPR) earlier in the day upsized and priced a $900M private offering of 9.375% senior notes due 2029.
