Bankman-Fried's FTX faces potential bankruptcy as liquidity dries up - report
Nov. 09, 2022
- Sam Bankman-Fried warned FTX investors that his cryptocurrency exchange would need to file for bankruptcy unless it can garner more capital, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- Prior to Binance retreating from its initial offer to buy the non-U.S. portion of FTX, 30-year-old billionaire Bankman-Fried told investors that his once-prominent exchange faced up to $8B in a liquidity shortfall, the person told Bloomberg.
- FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD) cratered as much as 15.2% to $15.64K at around 5:30 p.m. ET, and ethereum (ETH-USD) tumbled as much as 15.5% to $1.11K.
- Earlier this week, Binance to dump FTX Token holdings after report parses finances of Bankman-Fried's Alameda.
