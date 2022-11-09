Paymentus GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01, revenue of $128.2M beats by $6.94M

Nov. 09, 2022 5:31 PM ETPaymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Paymentus press release (NYSE:PAY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $128.2M (+26.1% Y/Y) beats by $6.94M.
  • Gross profit was $37.9 million compared to $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross profit was $41.0 million compared to $32.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Contribution profit was $51.1 million, compared to $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 25.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, representing a 15.7% adjusted EBITDA margin compared to $5.5 million, representing a 13.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, for the third quarter of 2021.

