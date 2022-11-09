GreenLight Biosciences GAAP EPS of -$0.27, revenue of $1.73M
Nov. 09, 2022 5:33 PM ETGreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA), GRNAWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GreenLight Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:GRNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.27.
- Revenue of $1.73M (+380.6% Y/Y).
- The company estimates that its cash and equivalents of $98.4M as of September 30, 2022 will be sufficient to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditures, through the second quarter of 2023.
- Alongside recent measures, including a corporate realignment and portfolio prioritization, the Company continues to evaluate a range of opportunities to extend cash runway, including management of program spending, platform licensing collaborations, and potential financing activities.
