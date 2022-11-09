Exodus Movement, Inc. reports Q3 results
Nov. 09, 2022 5:37 PM ETExodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Exodus Movement, Inc. press release (OTCPK:EXOD): Q3 Revenue of $11.0M (-39.2% Y/Y).
- Exchange provider processed volume - $0.55 billion, down 47% from Q3 2021. Bitcoin, Tether and Ethereum were top assets traded at 26%, 15% and 14% of volume, respectively.
- Exodus monthly active users - 764,863, down 15% from 902,986 in Q3 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA- $1.3 million, down 81% from $6.9 million in Q3 2021.
- Digital assets and cash - approximately $77 million in USD, USDC, Bitcoin and other digital assets as of September 30, 2022.
- Full-time equivalent employees - approximately 275 as of September 30, 2022 and approximately 216 as of November 7, a decrease from 290 at Q2 2022 end.
