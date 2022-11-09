Largo Resources GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $54.3M
Nov. 09, 2022 5:40 PM ETLargo Inc. (LGO), LGO:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Largo Resources press release (NASDAQ:LGO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $54.3M (+0.7% Y/Y). Cash provided before working capital items of $4.3 million vs. $20.3 million in Q3 2021; Net cash provided by operating activities of $10.0 million vs. $15.5 million in Q3 2021
- Operating costs of $45.6 million vs. $32.1 million in Q3 2021 and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound1 of V2O5 equivalent sold of $4.86 in Q3 2022 vs. $3.53 in Q3 2021
- Cash balance of $62.7 million and a net working capital surplus of $114.1 million exiting Q3 2022
- VO equivalent sales of 2,796 tonnes (inclusive of 351 tonnes of purchased material) vs. 2,685 tonnes (inclusive of 136 tonnes of purchased material) sold in Q3 2021
- Production of 2,906 tonnes (6.4 million lbs3) of V2O5 vs. 3,260 tonnes in Q3 2021
