Rocket Lab books Lightbands order worth $14M from SDA

Nov. 09, 2022 5:43 PM ETRKLBBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Space shuttle rocket launch in the sky and clouds to outer space. Sky and clouds. Spacecraft flight. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

  • Rocket Lab (RKLB) said Wednesday it was awarded two contracts valued at $14M to provide Lightbands - which is a separation system to attach satellites to rockets and release them in space after reaching intended orbit - for Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites.
  • RKLB will supply more than 80 Lightbands to prime contractor Lockheed Martin and an unnamed customer.
  • “Being selected by not one but two companies building spacecraft for the SDA’s Transport Layer is a real vote of confidence in our Lightbands which have delivered 100% mission success for more than 100 separations on orbit,” VP of Space Systems Brad Clevenger said.
  • RKLB's Lightbands were also used on NASA's International Space Station and Space Shuttle missions.
  • Shares +2.3% after the bell.

Comments

