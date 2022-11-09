Rocket Lab books Lightbands order worth $14M from SDA
Nov. 09, 2022 5:43 PM ETRKLBBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab (RKLB) said Wednesday it was awarded two contracts valued at $14M to provide Lightbands - which is a separation system to attach satellites to rockets and release them in space after reaching intended orbit - for Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites.
- RKLB will supply more than 80 Lightbands to prime contractor Lockheed Martin and an unnamed customer.
- “Being selected by not one but two companies building spacecraft for the SDA’s Transport Layer is a real vote of confidence in our Lightbands which have delivered 100% mission success for more than 100 separations on orbit,” VP of Space Systems Brad Clevenger said.
- RKLB's Lightbands were also used on NASA's International Space Station and Space Shuttle missions.
- Shares +2.3% after the bell.
