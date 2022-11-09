Brookfield Renewable consortium leads $11.8B buyout offer for Australia's Origin Energy

A consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) on Wednesday submitted an A$18.4B ($11.8B) non-binding buyout offer for Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) (OTCPK:OGFGY), Australia's second largest power producer and energy retailer.

The consortium consists of BEP and MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by energy-focused private equity firm EIG.

"Under the proposed transaction, Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners would acquire Origin’s energy markets business...and MidOcean would acquire Origin’s Integrated Gas division," BEP said in a statement.

The consortium's proposal was at a price of A$9.00 per Origin share.

"Origin’s energy markets business is well positioned to play a leading role in Australia’s energy transition," BEP said.

The consortium will enter into a binding scheme implementation agreement on mutually agreed terms with Origin, subject to completion of due diligence and the provision of a binding proposal which is accepted by Origin.

A proposed buyout of Origin would no doubt garner heavy scrutiny from the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) before a potential approval, given the size of the deal.

According to Reuters, if the deal is successful, the takeover would rank as the biggest private equity-backed buyout of an Australian company.

"Through this transaction, we can leverage our access to capital and clean energy capabilities to support the transition from carbon-intensive generation sources to additional renewable energy. This would represent a significant contribution towards Australia’s net-zero transition objectives," Brookfield Asia Pacific CEO Stewart Upson commented.

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) stock earlier closed -0.5% at $30.20.