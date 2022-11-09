KLX Energy Services GAAP EPS of $0.96 misses by $0.26, revenue of $221.6M beats by $6.6M

Nov. 09, 2022 5:49 PM ETKLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • KLX Energy Services press release (NASDAQ:KLXE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.96 misses by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $221.6M (+59.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.6M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was up 113% to $37.1 million, compared to second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 16.7%, compared to second quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4%.
  • Guidance: Flat to slight sequential increase in revenue from third quarter to fourth quarter; Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% to 17%.
  • Full year 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges of $780.0 million to $790.0 million vs. consensus of $765.00M and $91.0 million to $97.0 million, respectively and Full year 2022 capital spending between $30.0 and $35.0 million

