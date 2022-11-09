Manulife Financial Q3 earnings miss as new business value, GWAM net inflows slide

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) stock gained 1.5% in Wednesday after-hours trading despite its weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings that reflected a year-over-year decline in new business value as well as net inflows generated at its Global Wealth and Asset Management segment amid market volatility.

On the flip side, We continued to deliver solid results in our Asia business and delivered in-force business growth of 8% and 12% in the third quarter and year-to-date, respectively," said President and CEO Roy Gori.

Q3 adjusted EPS of C$0.67 (US$0.50), falling short of the average analyst estimate of C$0.69, dipped from C$0.76 a year before.

U.S. NBV for Q3 was C$92M, up from C$69M a year before. Canada NBV rose to C$89M from C$71M in Q3 2021 ,and Asia NBV fell to C$333M from C$399M in Q3 of last year.

Total annualized premium equivalent sales were C$1.3B in Q3, a Y/Y slump of 6%.

Global WAM net inflows were C$3.0B compared with C$9.8B in the year-ago quarter.

Book value of C$26.17 per share advanced from C$25.78 per share a year earlier.

Core return on common equity was 10.3% versus 12.0% in Q3 2021.

Conference call on November 10 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

