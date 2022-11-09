Online game developer Snail prices proposed IPO at $5/share, expects to raise $15M

  • Online game developer Snail (SNAL) on Wednesday priced its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of 3M shares at $5.00 per share.
  • "The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Snail, are expected to be $15.0 million," the company said in a statement.
  • Snail had downsized its IPO in late November to 3M shares from 5M shares earlier.
  • The company expects its shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "SNAL."
  • Based in Culver City, Calif., Snail (SNAL) is a developer of digital entertainment content, particularly online multiplayer games. Its top revenue generator is "ARK: Survival Evolved."

