Online game developer Snail prices proposed IPO at $5/share, expects to raise $15M
Nov. 09, 2022 6:01 PM ETSnail, Inc. (SNAL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Online game developer Snail (SNAL) on Wednesday priced its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of 3M shares at $5.00 per share.
- "The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Snail, are expected to be $15.0 million," the company said in a statement.
- Snail had downsized its IPO in late November to 3M shares from 5M shares earlier.
- The company expects its shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "SNAL."
- Based in Culver City, Calif., Snail (SNAL) is a developer of digital entertainment content, particularly online multiplayer games. Its top revenue generator is "ARK: Survival Evolved."
