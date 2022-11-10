SPAC Athlon to liquidate, raised $276M in IPO with eye on wellness sector

Nov. 09, 2022 7:18 PM ETAthlon Acquisition Corp. (SWET)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC special purpose acquisition company symbol. Concept words SPAC special purpose acquisition company on beautiful white background. Business SPAC special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

SPAC Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) will liquidate and redeem its outstanding Class A common stock due to its inability to consummate a business combination. 

The SPAC said it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A shares issued during its initial public offering at the rate of $10.06 per share. The shares will be canceled on Dec. 1.

The company's sponsors and transferees have waived redemption rights to the outstanding Class B share issued prior to the IPO. 

Athlon held its initial public offering in January 2021, raising $276M to secure a business combination in the health and wellness sector. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.