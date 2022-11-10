Fortuna Silver Mines Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.01, revenue of $166.6M beats by $8.13M
- Fortuna Silver Mines press release (NYSE:FSM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $166.6M (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $8.13M.
- Gold and silver production of 66,344 ounces and 1,837,506 ounces, respectively. An increase of 1% and 7% respectively compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Gold equivalent production of 101,840 ounces.
- AISC per ounce of gold sold of $1,159 for the Lindero Mine and $1,630 for the Yaramoko Mine. AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $14.23 and $15.66 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $54.4M compared to $75.3M reported in Q3 2021.
- The company confirms it is tracking to meet production and the top end of cost guidance for the year.
