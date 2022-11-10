Pan American Silver reports Q3 mixed earnings; revises FY22 production guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 12:58 AM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), PAAS:CA, PAASFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pan American Silver press release (NASDAQ:PAAS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $338.9M (-26.4% Y/Y) misses by $7.6M.
- Silver production of 4.5 million ounces and gold production of 128.8 thousand ounces.
- Operations generated $54.4M of cash flow, net of $20.4M in tax payments.
- Silver Segment Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per silver ounce were $14.62 and $17.97, respectively.
- Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC per gold ounce were $1,184 and $1,614, respectively.
- Management is revising its estimate for full-year 2022 silver production to be between 18.0 and 18.5 million ounces from the 19.0 to 20.5 million ounces provided in the 2022 Original Operating Outlook. We expect the estimate for Silver Segment Cash Costs and AISC could be marginally above the high-end of the range in our 2022 Original Operating Outlook. Management reaffirms the 2022 Original Operating Outlook for gold production, and reaffirms the revised estimates for Gold Segment AISC provided in the Company's MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2022. Gold Segment Cash Costs are now expected to be above the high end of the of the 2022 Original Operating Outlook.
- We now expect Gold Segment Cash Costs to be above the high-end of the 2022 Original Operating Outlook of between $970 to $1,070 per ounce. Management reaffirms the August 2022 Revised Operating Outlook for Gold Segment AISC of between $1,450 to $1,550 per ounce, which had incorporated Inflationary and Supply Chain Cost Increases and the added capital spending in Shahuindo and La Arena due to timing of cash outflows.
