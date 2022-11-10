ArcelorMittal S.A. GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.14, revenue of $18.98B beats by $1.61B
Nov. 10, 2022 1:15 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), AMSYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ArcelorMittal S.A. press release (NYSE:MT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $18.98B (-6.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.61B.
- Operating income of $1.7B in 3Q 2022 (vs. $4.5B in 2Q 2022).
- EBITDA of $2.7B in 3Q 2022 vs. $5.2B in 2Q 2022.
- Total steel shipments in 3Q 2022 were 13.6Mt, -5.6% lower as compared with 14.4Mt in 2Q 2022.
- Capex in 3Q 2022 amounted to $784 million compared with $655 million in 2Q 2022 and $675 million in 3Q 2021.
- Full year 2022 capex guidance has been reduced to $3.5 billion (from $4.2 billion previous guidance) implying 4Q 2022 capex of ~$1.5 billion.
- Full year 2023 capex plans and guidance will be provided at full year 2022 results in February 2023, but 2H 2022 run rate levels are a good base-line for full year 2023.
