ArcelorMittal S.A. GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.14, revenue of $18.98B beats by $1.61B

Nov. 10, 2022 1:15 AM ET
  • ArcelorMittal S.A. press release (NYSE:MT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $18.98B (-6.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.61B.
  • Operating income of $1.7B in 3Q 2022 (vs. $4.5B in 2Q 2022).
  • EBITDA of $2.7B in 3Q 2022 vs. $5.2B in 2Q 2022.
  • Total steel shipments in 3Q 2022 were 13.6Mt, -5.6% lower as compared with 14.4Mt in 2Q 2022.
  • Capex in 3Q 2022 amounted to $784 million compared with $655 million in 2Q 2022 and $675 million in 3Q 2021.
  • Full year 2022 capex guidance has been reduced to $3.5 billion (from $4.2 billion previous guidance) implying 4Q 2022 capex of ~$1.5 billion.
  • Full year 2023 capex plans and guidance will be provided at full year 2022 results in February 2023, but 2H 2022 run rate levels are a good base-line for full year 2023.

