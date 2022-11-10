Arkema Non-GAAP EPS of €3.52, revenue of €3B
Nov. 10, 2022 1:20 AM ETArkema S.A. (ARKAF), ARKAYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Arkema press release (OTCPK:ARKAF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.52.
- Revenue of €3B (+25.0% Y/Y). Volumes were down by 7.6%, mainly impacted by the slowdown in Europe, and more particularly in construction where business was affected by destocking.
- EBITDA increased by 4.4% to €495M (€474M in Q3’21).
- Full year guidance confirmed: Arkema aims to achieve EBITDA of €2,100 million in 2022, i.e. annual EBITDA growth of around 20% at constant scope compared with 2021.
- Fourth-quarter EBITDA, which includes the destocking expected at year-end, should be comparable to the pre-Covid level of 2019, but below Q4’21 which benefited from significant restocking.
Moreover, the Group is reaffirming its confidence in its ability to achieve the ambitious targets it has set for 2024.
Comments