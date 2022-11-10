Ontex reports Q3 results
- Ontex press release (OTCPK:ONXXF): Q3 adjusted EBITDA came in at €35M, down 12% year on year, but up 41% quarter on quarter demonstrating the strong recovery.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5% was down 2.3pp versus Q3 2021, and up 1.4pp versus Q2 2022.
- Revenue of €638.1M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Ontex confirms its full year 2022 outlook and expects: Revenue of Core Markets and of total Group, including discontinued Emerging Markets, to grow about 15% like for like, pursuing the positive growth momentum and delivering on further price increases; Adjusted EBITDA of Core Markets to be within a €100 to €110 million range, while total Group adjusted EBITDA, including discontinued Emerging Markets, is expected at the high end of the previously shared range of €125 to €140 million; Leverage ratio to reduce by year end to below 6.5x, as EBITDA strengthens and the ratio of working capital over revenue reduces by year end.
