AEGON reports Q3 results

Nov. 10, 2022 1:38 AM ETAegon N.V. (AEG), AEGOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AEGON press release (NYSE:AEG): Q3 net loss of €206M driven mainly by a non-economic loss on interest rate hedges in the US.
  • Operating result of €429M, which is a decrease of 11% on a constant currency basis compared with the third quarter of 2021.
  • The capital ratios of all three main units remain above their respective operating levels. Group Solvency II ratio amounts to 212%.
  • Cash Capital at Holding decreases to €1,368M, reflecting EUR 273 million dividends paid and second €100M tranche of previously announced €300M share buyback.
  • On completion of the capital return to shareholders and deleveraging as well as the realization of the synergies from the transaction, Aegon anticipates that its free cash flow on a per share basis will be higher than pre-transaction levels.
  • The progress that Aegon has made on its transformation allows the company to increase its pay-out ratio and rebase the targeted dividend per share over 2023 from the current level of around 25 eurocents to around 30 eurocents.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.