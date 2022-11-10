AEGON reports Q3 results
- AEGON press release (NYSE:AEG): Q3 net loss of €206M driven mainly by a non-economic loss on interest rate hedges in the US.
- Operating result of €429M, which is a decrease of 11% on a constant currency basis compared with the third quarter of 2021.
- The capital ratios of all three main units remain above their respective operating levels. Group Solvency II ratio amounts to 212%.
- Cash Capital at Holding decreases to €1,368M, reflecting EUR 273 million dividends paid and second €100M tranche of previously announced €300M share buyback.
- On completion of the capital return to shareholders and deleveraging as well as the realization of the synergies from the transaction, Aegon anticipates that its free cash flow on a per share basis will be higher than pre-transaction levels.
- The progress that Aegon has made on its transformation allows the company to increase its pay-out ratio and rebase the targeted dividend per share over 2023 from the current level of around 25 eurocents to around 30 eurocents.
