Asia markets fall snapping a three-day win streak; investors await U.S. inflation data

Nov. 10, 2022 1:45 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.98%.

China -0.24%.

Hong Kong -1.91%.

Australia -0.50%. Australian data - November Consumer Inflation Expectations 6.0% (prior 5.4%).

India -0.59%.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed lower as results of the elections provided no clear answers about who would control Congress yet. A crypto selloff also weighed on markets. Looking ahead, economists are expecting the October consumer price index rose 0.6% from September, according to a Dow Jones poll. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 646.89 points, or about 1.95%, to 32,513.94. The decline was led by Disney, which fell 13.2% after the entertainment giant missed analysts’ estimates on the top and bottom lines. The S&P 500 shed 2.08% to 3,748.57, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.48% to 10,353.17.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.14%; S&P 500 +0.18%; Nasdaq +0.35%.

