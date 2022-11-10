AstraZeneca reports Q3 earnings beat; uplifts FY 2022 guidance underpinned by strong business performance
Nov. 10, 2022 2:17 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca press release (NASDAQ:AZN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.67 beats by $0.92.
- Revenue of $10.98B (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Guidance: The company updates its FY 2022 guidance at CER, due to the strong performance in the year to date. The guided range for FY 2022 Core EPS has been increased to a high twenties to low thirties percentage; the final outcome within that range will depend on the timing of Evusheld deliveries and collaboration milestones linked to regulatory events.
- At actual exchange rates, it is anticipated that FY 2022 Total Revenue growth will also be impacted by a currency headwind of a mid single-digit percentage, and that FY 2022 Core EPS growth will be impacted by a currency headwind of a mid-to-high single-digit percentage.
- The Company intends to publish its full year and fourth quarter results on Thursday 9 February 2023.
