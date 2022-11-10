Northland Power reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance range
Nov. 10, 2022 2:24 AM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPIFF), NPI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Northland Power press release (OTCPK:NPIFF): Q3 net income increased to C$76M from net loss of C$5M in 2021.
- Revenue of $556M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Gross profit increased to C$484M from C$383M in 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $290M from $211M in 2021.
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share increased to $0.28 from $0.15 in 2021.
- Free Cash Flow per share increased to $0.19 from $0.05 in 2021.
- Management is re-affirming its full-year expectations for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share.
- For 2022, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share is expected to be in the range of $1.85 to $2.05 and Free Cash Flow per share is expected to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.60.
