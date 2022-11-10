Trican Well Service GAAP EPS of $0.16, revenue of $258.3M beats by $66.22M

Nov. 10, 2022 2:54 AM ETTrican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF), TCW:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trican Well Service press release (OTCPK:TOLWF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16.
  • Revenue of $258.3M (+57.0% Y/Y) beats by $66.22M.
  • Adjusted EBITDAS and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $72.1 million and $70.9 million, compared to $33.2 million and $32.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Free cash flow for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $64.9 million compared to $29.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Trican's 2022 capital spending program remains at $114, with maintenance capital anticipated to be $30 million and growth and upgrade capital of approximately $67 million primarily related to our Tier 4 DGB fleet upgrade program. Capital expenditures are funded with available cash resources and free cash flow.

Comments

