VIQ Solutions reports mixed Q3 earnings; revises FY22 guidance range

Nov. 10, 2022 2:58 AM ETVIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS), VQS:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • VIQ Solutions press release (NASDAQ:VQS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $11.8M (+66.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.84M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.6 million versus a negative Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. 
  • The Company has revised its full year 2022 goals to be in the range of $46-$47 million in revenue vs. consensus of $48.01M and a negative Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $2.3 - $2.8 million. The Company’s gross margin goal has been tightened and is expected to be in the range of 48% - 51% for the full year.

