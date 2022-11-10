Torex Gold Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40, revenue of $209.3M misses by $9.09M

Nov. 10, 2022 3:05 AM ETTorex Gold Resources Inc. (TORXF), TXG:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Torex Gold Resources press release (OTCPK:TORXF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40.
  • Revenue of $209.3M (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by $9.09M.
  • Produced 122,208 ounces of gold during the quarter. Gold production is tracking towards the upper end of the full year guided range of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces.
  • Sold 119,834 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,715 per ounce, contributing to revenue of $209.3 million.
  • The Company anticipates exiting the year at the high end of the guided range for total cash costs ($695 to $735 per ounce) and towards the mid-point of the guided range for all-in sustaining costs ($980 to $1,030 per ounce).

